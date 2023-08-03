Gravity Omutujju denies punching blogger

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Gravity Omutujju has denied reports that he assaulted blogger Frank Ntambi.

On Monday, July 31, Ntambi reported an assault case at Old Kira Road Police Station, where he accused Gravity, real name Gereson Wabuyi, of punching him in the face.

The incident allegedly took place at the Radio Simba offices in Kampala recently.

At a press conference he held at Cricket Oval Lugogo in Kampala on Wednesday, August 2, Gravity dismissed the reports of him assaulting the blogger as false and baseless.

“Let Ntambi produce evidence of me punching him in the face. He is telling lies. The plaster he put on his face was aimed at hoodwinking the public that I beat him because I didn’t do anything bad to him,” he said.

The Okwepicha singer asked Radio Simba management to produce evidence of him assaulting the blogger.

“How can I assault someone at a place where I had gone to ask for sponsorship for my show? I cannot do that because I don’t want to damage my brand,” he explained.

Gravity, however, warned Ntambi against commenting about his family affairs in the media.

“He is free to criticise me and my music, but let him stop commenting about my wife. He has been saying that I beat my wife yet he has no evidence of this. Let him stop this propaganda,” he said.

Gravity had organised the press conference to talk about preparations for his Okwepicha concert that will take place on September 2, 2023 in Lugogo.