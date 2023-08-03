Friday, August 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Lifestyle Gravity Omutujju denies punching blogger
Lifestyle

Gravity Omutujju denies punching blogger

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Gravity Omutujju has denied reports that he assaulted blogger Frank Ntambi.

On Monday, July 31, Ntambi reported an assault case at Old Kira Road Police Station, where he accused Gravity, real name Gereson Wabuyi, of punching him in the face.

The incident allegedly took place at the Radio Simba offices in Kampala recently.

At a press conference he held at Cricket Oval Lugogo in Kampala on Wednesday, August 2, Gravity dismissed the reports of him assaulting the blogger as false and baseless.

“Let Ntambi produce evidence of me punching him in the face. He is telling lies. The plaster he put on his face was aimed at hoodwinking the public that I beat him because I didn’t do anything bad to him,” he said.

The Okwepicha singer asked Radio Simba management to produce evidence of him assaulting the blogger.

“How can I assault someone at a place where I had gone to ask for sponsorship for my show? I cannot do that because I don’t want to damage my brand,” he explained.

Gravity, however, warned Ntambi against commenting about his family affairs in the media.

“He is free to criticise me and my music, but let him stop commenting about my wife. He has been saying that I beat my wife yet he has no evidence of this. Let him stop this propaganda,” he said.

Gravity had organised the press conference to talk about preparations for his Okwepicha concert that will take place on September 2, 2023 in Lugogo.

You may also like

Drama Review: Let’s talk, Man to Man

Azadi Ash: The Briton shaking Ugandan film industry

Stay in your areas, Balaam tells upcountry musicians

Bell Chief Enjoyments Officer challenge taken to office

Critic bashes filmmakers over multitasking on sets

Pastor Bugembe cautions Alien Skin against hailing Satan

📸 First daughter Natasha launches ‘Those From Among Us’ documentary

Eight make it to finals of Women-In-Film Monologue Challenge

I want to promote Nubian clothing in Africa, says Kenyan designer Sekina

Women’s Zibs: What happened to petticoats?

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.