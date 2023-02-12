Gravity confirms beef with Chameleone

By Alfred Byenkya

It’s now official, Luga flow rapper Gravity Omutujju has confirmed that he has beef with Ugandan veteran musician Jose Chameleone

Over the weekend, the defiant rapper confirmed that he has beef with Chameleone because the Leone Island singer was one of the artistes that never wanted his 2022 Lugogo show to take place

“ Chameleone was sabotaging my show at Lugogo cricket oval. He never wanted me to succeed in organizing it. May be it’s the reason why he refused to give me a drop calling his fans to come and support me,” he said in various phone interviews he held with different Kampala based media houses

He also said that before the public comes in to judge and punish him for his verbal attacks against Chameleone, they should also first punish him for the different crimes he has committed against Ugandans including the recent one of whipping a boda boda man for allegedly scratching his ranger Rover sport on Entebbe Road

He trashed producer Bushington’s idea of the music industry stakeholders boycotting his music

“This cannot succeed. By the way who is Bushington? What has he ever done for the music Industry of Uganda. Why didn’t he call for the boycott of Jose Chameleone’s music when he used to fight radio and weasel in Kampala night clubs?” he asked

He ended his submission by saying that the public misunderstood him when he posted a phrase which said that “That’s How God’s pay back” because he posted that statement before the rainfall that came and destroyed the stage he was going to use on his show

“Yes I predicted that something bad was going to happen to Chameleone’s concert but that was an old interview which I gave when Chameleone announced that he was going to hold his concert at the same venue around June, 2022,” he added

Over the same matter, the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) condemned Gravity over his statements on the Gwanga Mujje concert

The association condemned him in a written statement which was released on Friday 10th, February, 2023.

According to the statement, such behavior of celebrating the misfortunes of others, is unacceptable and goes against good moral values.

“We believe in promoting and upholding a high moral ground as a professional association. This means treating others with dignity and respect, regardless of personal differences or conflicts. Celebrating the failures of others is a manifestation of a lack of empathy and compassion, and it goes against the principles of sportsmanship and fairness,” the statement read

The Association said it stands for unity and comradeship among musicians, and such behavior only divides and harms the community.

“All artists should strive to be positive role models for the public, promoting a culture of kindness and understanding.

We implore Gravity Omutujju and all artists to reconsider their actions and choose to promote positivity, instead of dwelling on negativity,” the statement further read