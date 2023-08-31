Gravity boosts Navio’s concert with sh1m ticket purchase

By Alex Balimwikungu

While their fans are busy debating on who of Navio or Gravity Omutujju will have record crowds at their respective concerts this weekend, it is all good between the artistes.

On Saturday 2nd September, Gravity Omutujju will be holding the Okwepicha concert at Lugogo cricket oval, while Navio will hold the ‘20 Years of Navio’ concert at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

On Wednesday, Gravity went ahead and purchased tickets worth sh1m for Navio’s concert. In a video he posted in his socials, he revealed that he would be giving out the tickets to ardent Navio fans who might not be able to afford the ticket prices.

Whereas his fans assumed he would apply the same generosity at his concert, Gravity was adamant that he would not be giving out any free tickets to his concert because his fans can afford the heavily subsidized ticket prices to Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Ironically, the two used not to see eye-to-eye. In 2018, Gravity released a beef song, “Black Panther” in which he rubbished veteran rappers like Babaluku, Rocky Giant and Navio.

He singled out Navio as a Mummy’s boy who doesn’t have lyrics and good music but has only survived in the industry because of the financial support from his family and his mother Dr. Maggie Kigozi. Navio never responded.