Grammys 2024: What’s Eddy Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, GNL, & Vinka’s fate?

By Ahmad Muto

The Recording Academy has released the much anticipated 2024 Grammys nominations list. It includes the three new categories –Best Pop Dance Recording, Best Alternative Jazz Album and most importantly Best African Music Performance, that will make their debut at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Several Ugandan artistes made it to the consideration list raising hopes, however, none made the cut. Nigerians have continued to carry the flag for the continent, appearing multiple times in multiple categories.

Eddy Kenzo’s 19 track album Blessings was lined up for consideration in the Best Global Music Album category. However, Epifianas (Susana Baca), History (Bokante), I Told Them (Burna Boy), Timeless (Davido), This Moment (Shakti) made the cut.

Kenzo’s, Ukelele Essanyu, Jose Chameleone and Morgan Heritage’s Ready, Reggae artiste MC Norman’s Pain and Vinka’s Bailando were considered for Best Global Music Performance. The nominees are Shadow (Arooj Aftab, Vijay Lyer & Shahzad Ismaily), Alone (Burna Boy), Feel (Davido), Milagro Y Disastre (Silvana Estrada), Abundance In Millets (Falu & Guarav Shah), Pashto (Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia), Todo Colores (Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas).

Kenzo’s Positivity was considered for Best African Music Performance. The one new category that raised the hopes of many artistes and music fans across the continent, giving African artistes a direct shot at the prestigious award. Nigerians have dominated the list. Vinka was the Ugandan contender on the considerations list. Amapiano (Asake & Olamide), City Boys (Burna Boy), Unavailable (Davido Feat. Musa Keys), Rush (Ayra Starr), and Water (Tyla) made the cut.

Grammy voting member, rapper GNL’s song Hustle and Motivate was lined up for consideration, and he voted for himself in the first round on Friday, October 20.

MC Norman’s Twelve was up for consideration in the Best Reggae Album category. Born For Greatness (Buju Banton), Simma (Beenie Man), Cali Roots Riddim 2023 (Coolie Buddz), No Destroyer (Burning Spear), Colors of Royal (Julian Marley & Antaeus).

He was also considered for Best New Artiste. The nominees are Gracie Abrams, Fred again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monet, The War And Treaty.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, USA.