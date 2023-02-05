Sunday, February 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Grammys 2023 predictions: Burna Boy has slight edge over Kenzo
Top News

Grammys 2023 predictions: Burna Boy has slight edge over Kenzo

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

If the nominations are any indication, Beyoncé is set to be the queen of the 2023 Grammy Awards: She leads the field with nine and needs to win only four of those to become the most-awarded musician in Grammys history.

Given the consensus greatness of Renaissance — which was our pick for the best album of 2022—she seems likely to take the record. But other pop titans like Harry Styles and Adele could spoil the coronation.

However, for many Ugandans, the focus will be on Eddy Kenzo in the category of Best Global Music performance.  He is up against a strong field that has among others, Burna Boy.

According to a Grammy prediction, Burna Boy is a front runner in the category. 

They reveal that the category, which was created to champion “diversity” was won by talented Pakistani-American singer and composer Arooj Aftab. For that reason, the Brooklyn-based composer probably won’t win again.

If Burna Boy loses Best Global Music Album to the Beninese-American titan Angélique Kidjo, who’s won that category four times in the past eight years, then the Grammys might find it fitting to give him this one instead. It would be a good choice: “Last Last” is one of 2022’s most defining songs, anchored by an iconic Toni Braxton sample and a spirit of communal uplift.

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”

You may also like

Nile Breweries gets new boss, promises to double revenue

Diamond Platnumz’s song about Zuena

Diplock Segawa excites female MPs

Katikkiro’s words rejuvenated my spirit, says Chameleone

Govt suspends issuance of drivers’ licenses

Unfollow, Unfriend, block! The story of Spice Diana and Sheebah

No government official has reached out to me ahead of Grammys, Kenzo...

Singer Alien Skin scoffs at ‘Upcoming Artiste’ nomination

How Kasese-based singer Heli Beibe is making money online

Katikkiro meets Mayanja family at Bulange

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.