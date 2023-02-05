Grammys 2023 predictions: Burna Boy has slight edge over Kenzo

By Alex Balimwikungu

If the nominations are any indication, Beyoncé is set to be the queen of the 2023 Grammy Awards: She leads the field with nine and needs to win only four of those to become the most-awarded musician in Grammys history.

Given the consensus greatness of Renaissance — which was our pick for the best album of 2022—she seems likely to take the record. But other pop titans like Harry Styles and Adele could spoil the coronation.

However, for many Ugandans, the focus will be on Eddy Kenzo in the category of Best Global Music performance. He is up against a strong field that has among others, Burna Boy.

According to a Grammy prediction, Burna Boy is a front runner in the category.

They reveal that the category, which was created to champion “diversity” was won by talented Pakistani-American singer and composer Arooj Aftab. For that reason, the Brooklyn-based composer probably won’t win again.

If Burna Boy loses Best Global Music Album to the Beninese-American titan Angélique Kidjo, who’s won that category four times in the past eight years, then the Grammys might find it fitting to give him this one instead. It would be a good choice: “Last Last” is one of 2022’s most defining songs, anchored by an iconic Toni Braxton sample and a spirit of communal uplift.

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”