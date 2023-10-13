Grammy Awards: Will Kenzo & GNL make nominations cut?

By Ahmad Muto

The Recording Academy has announced that it will unveil the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards on Friday, November 10, 2024.

This edition will be historical because it will be the first with the three new categories announced in June – Best African Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Singer Eddy Kenzo and Lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba might just get lucky, especially the former whose critics have tied his glory to luck and not the craft itself.

Kenzo, who scored a nomination last year for the collaboration Gimme Love with Matt B in the Best Global Music Performance category, had his latest 19-track album, Blessings put up for Grammy consideration, meaning if luck is on his side, he will appear on the nominees list for 2024.

Kenzo and Matt B lost the award to South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for their song Bayethe.

As for GNL, it started off with the Recording Academy selecting him together with his wife Miriam Tamar to join the Grammys member class of 2023. It means taking part in the selection process of Grammy nominees and winners.

Then his song, Hustle and Motivate, released this year got on the list of songs up for consideration for the 2024 Grammy Awards. If successful, he will earn a nomination.

GNL shared the news with his fans on last month on Instagram.

“Grammy consideration! Dear Forest, well-wishers & natives of Zambaland, I’m honoured and thrilled to share that our song Hustle And Motivate is on the running for Grammy consideration by the Recording Academy! This track is all about resilience, the relentless pursuit of impactful success, discovery of purpose and the spark of creative entrepreneurship in storytelling. Let’s keep the hustle & dream alive!”

Initially, African artistes competed in the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories with other artistes from across globe.

According to the Recording Academy, the three new categories were are response to feedback to capture the diversity of genres in the changing musical landscape – Afro pop, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Ndombolo, Kwassa, Mapouka and Ghanaian Drill.

Chart Data, a digital news platform, reported that 122 songs were submitted for the Best African Music Performance category.

The 66th Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, February 4, 2024.