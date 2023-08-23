Grace Khan, Kid Dee involved in scuffle over paternity allegations

By Bonny Ssemombwe

Lovelorn singer Grace Namuwulya, also known as Grace Khan, has been involved in a scuffle with fellow artiste Kid Dee over paternity allegations he made about her daughter, Grannah, who was born on December 6, 2021.

When Grace Khan revealed she was pregnant, a number of men, including Kid Dee, came out and claimed responsibility for the baby.

However, she revealed that singer Prince Omar (Umar Mukose) was responsible. Omar first denied responsibility and made claims that he didn’t know Grace and had never met her.

It was in July 2023 that he accepted responsibility for the child after a DNA test. Grace and Prince Omar briefly rekindled their romance before he took off for the US. She made some vile comments about him afterwards, only to eat her words later. She now wants the relationship back.

Amid the situation, Kid Dee insisted that he was the father of the girl and he wanted Grace Khan to give her to him so that he could perform his parental duties.

His statements angered Grace Khan to the extent of warning Kid Dee to be careful with his words.

When she met him at Papaz Spot in Makindye in Kampala on Tuesday, August 22, she asked him to produce the facts of the allegations he made. The two confronted each other, with Grace Khan physically attacking him.

Kid Dee wanted to fight back, but he was restrained. To add salt to injury, Kid Dee still insisted Grannah was his before he boarded a car and left the scene.