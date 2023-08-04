Grace Khan breaks down on live TV, retracts Prince Omar ‘evil’ comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Unlucky in love singer Grace Khan was brought to tears on live television Friday Morning, August 4, as she spoke about the unfortunate comments she made about her on-again, off-again lover, Umar Mukose (Prince Omar).

Following months of playing games, the lovers patched up their relationship at the end of July after Omar, who had initially denied paternity of their daughter, owned up.

Last week, the loved-up couple shared their bliss with whoever cared to listen and watch as they kissed in full view of the public and promised each other heaven on earth. However, Prince Omar’s parents were not about to take in Grace Khan as a daughter-in-law; the affair was stopped in its tracks.

When the news of the rejection reached Grace Khan, she fumed and confided in a friend about how Omar was a good-for-nothing man.

She said Prince Omar is “evil, possessed and grinds his teeth at night”, among other weird behaviour. She also revealed that before she made up with Prince Omar, he was severally admitted to rehab in light of being addicted to intoxicants. The “friend’ leaked the audio, causing Grace a mini-seizure.

“There is nothing much I can say. I am embarrassed. Prince Omar, you know how much I love you. I am sorry… I embarrassed myself…,” Grace said before breaking down and audibly sobbing.

She admitted that she was wrong, but her only crime was getting something off her chest and thinking she was sharing with a friend.

Grace Khan’s outbursts are not new. When Prince Omar denied being responsible for her pregnancy, she called him names and claimed her daughter would get a better father.

However, when she welcomed a baby girl, llona Grannah, at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, Omar showed up and later owned up after DNA tests. It is yet unknown whether her comments about him were an epitaph on the on-again, off-off affair.