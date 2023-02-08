‘Govt to lose sh1 trillion if alcohol Bill is enacted’

By Andrew Arinaitwe

The Government is likely to lose an estimated shillings one trillion in revenue if the Alcohol Drinks Control Bill is passed into law, officials from the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association have said.

They say the money will be lost if the Bill regulates the licensing of persons and premises where alcoholic drinks are sold, that those intending to trade in the business of alcohol must be 25 years and above and the restricted working hours. According to the Bill, a person shall not sell or offer for sale an alcoholic drink before noon and beyond 06:00 hours of the morning.

The statements were made during a consultative meeting with key stakeholders on the Alcoholic Drinks control Bill at Parliament in the members’ lounge early this month.

Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages in a meeting with legislators recently. Photo by Andrew Arinaitwe

Chairperson of the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association, who also works as legal and corporate affairs director at Nile Breweries Limited, Onapito Ekomoloit said: “This country has the highest unemployment burden and is the youngest population in the world, but how can you say someone can become president of Uganda and have the fate of Ugandans in their hands but unless they are 25 they cannot work, by inference you’re saying you can become President but you cannot sell alcohol until when your 25. The constitution says 18 is the age of consent”.

In regards to the right to employment in a country suffering high unemployment, Onapito urged for consideration of clauses that limit employment opportunities.

According to Onapito, the Bill is an attack on the economic front as it will reduce the income-generating capacity of farmers.

He pointed out how this is a time to enable businesses to thrive rather than stifle progress as the economy has been reeling from the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Onapito the Bill is an attack on the freedom to socialise as alcohol is viewed as a form of socialisation.

“If people want to socialise, why do you want to limit the hours within which they should socialise and yet they are not committing any crime as per Ugandan laws,” he said.

“What we have now as a record from Uganda Revenue Authority is that we are contributing as the alcohol industry those who are licensed, pay tax and are registered at the Uganda National Bureau of standards, we are contributing 4.9 per cent of the GDP. In simple terms, we are paying above one trillion shillings in tax,” vice-chairperson Uganda Alcohol Industry Association Juliana Kagwa said.

“About 70 per cent of those households are run by women, again those are the women at the grassroots giving us our raw material,” Kagwa said. She also elaborated on the production line were each manufacturer has an excess of 5,000 employees.

Tororo District Member of Parliament Sarah Opendi said the Bill seeks to repeal the Liquor Act, Cap. 93 and the Enguli Act, Cap. 86 to enact legislation that addresses the prevailing circumstances.

“The Bill seeks to regulate the promotion and advertisement of alcoholic drinks, to create public awareness on the dangers of excessive consumption of alcoholic drinks, to rehabilitate, counsel and treat persons who have developed mental challenges arising from excessive use of alcoholic drinks,” Opendi said.