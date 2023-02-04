Govt suspends issuance of drivers’ licenses

By John Masaba

All people who visited the Uganda Drivers Licensing System (UDLS) premises on Saturday, February 4, returned to their homes empty-handed as the Government temporarily suspended the issuance of driver’s licenses.

The development came as the entity’s offices reported disruptions in their network.

UDLS has offices in Kampala, Gulu, Arua, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Mbale and Jinja, with some handling over 1000 clients in a single day.

“We have been advised to close the premises because the problem can’t be resolved now. Please come back on Monday,” a female staff of the entity in Kampala announced on the public address system to over 200 people that had been waiting in the queue at the entity’s office by 10:00am on Saturday morning.

The official revealed that they had been getting challenges accessing data from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) since morning and were not able to make any progress rectifying the problem.

An effort to get information from the workers was futile as the staff declined to divulge further details to New Vision about the matter.

However, the entity later posted an apology on its Twitter handle, noting: “We are currently experiencing temporary connectivity issues with @NIRA_Ug. As a result, we are unable to process licence applications, and have closed all our branches for the day.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Peter Okwalinga, a member of the NIRA communication department, said he was unaware of the reported network disruptions.

He explained that the NIRA system is linked over 21 entities (both government and private), adding that none of the other entities had reported any challenges.

“If someone can go to a telecom and replace their sim card or go to the bank and get served then the problem lies elsewhere. It means the problem is not with us, it is with their (UDLS’) ATI (access terminal identifier). If our system had been off, no other agency would be able to transact with us today,” he said.

New Vision was unable to speak to Suzan Kataike, the spokesperson of Ministry of Works and Transport, which supervises the entity by press time.

Government unveiled UDLS in October 2020, after it chose not to renew the contract of South African firm, Face Technologies whose contract expired.

Following the announcement of the expiry of Face Technologies contract and government opting to use another firm, many Ugandans became skeptical over the move.

Many said the bar set by the South African firm was too high that it cannot be matched in as far as efficiency at the application and issuance of driving permits is concerned.

However, over the period it has been in charge, UDLS has acquitted itself well and some people have recently taken to social media to give the entity thumbs up after using its services.