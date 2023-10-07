Sunday, October 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Awards Govt should award artistes on Independence Day, argues Kenneth Mugabi
Awards

Govt should award artistes on Independence Day, argues Kenneth Mugabi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Afro soul singer Kenneth Mugabi has appealed to the Government to award artistes who have left a mark on the music industry during Independence Day celebrations scheduled for October 9, 2023

“The Government could at least pick two or four people every Independence Day, people like Moses Matovu, Joanita Kawalya, even the late Paul Kafeero, Mesach Semakula and Philly Bongole Lutaaya,” he said during an interview with The Kampala Sun at guitarist Myko Ouma’s concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023.  

Mugabi reasoned that musicians in the league of Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone can be awarded another time.

You may also like

iKon Awards 2024 launched in style

Uganda gets only three nominations at AMAAs 2023

Kenzo, Spice Diana & Azawi beaten in AFRIMMAs

Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Blessings’ album up for Grammys consideration

Rema becomes first Afrobeats artiste to scoop MTV Video Music Award 

Diamond Platnumz beats Kenzo to East African Artiste of the Year award...

Uganda scoops five awards at Nigerian film festival

Actress Vanessa Zalwango wins Women In Film Monologue Challenge

Phaneroo waiting for confirmation of longest clapping session from Guinness World Records

YouTube recognises E! award winner Angella Namubiru with golden plaque

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.