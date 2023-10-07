Govt should award artistes on Independence Day, argues Kenneth Mugabi

By Mariam Nakalema

Afro soul singer Kenneth Mugabi has appealed to the Government to award artistes who have left a mark on the music industry during Independence Day celebrations scheduled for October 9, 2023

“The Government could at least pick two or four people every Independence Day, people like Moses Matovu, Joanita Kawalya, even the late Paul Kafeero, Mesach Semakula and Philly Bongole Lutaaya,” he said during an interview with The Kampala Sun at guitarist Myko Ouma’s concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel on October 6, 2023.

Mugabi reasoned that musicians in the league of Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone can be awarded another time.