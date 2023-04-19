Government to introduce special courts for traffic offences

By Alfred Byenkya

The government has resolved to establish special courts to handle traffic related offences In a move aimed at reducing the number of traffic accidents in Uganda

This development was announced by the minister for works and transport General Katumba Wamala

He said that the government is doing this as alternative solution to the Express Penalty Scheme which they thought would work but has not solved the problem of road accidents

“ The government believes that prosecuting traffic offenders using these courts will help in addressing the problem of road accidents,” he said

He added that this alongide the Express Penalty Scheme will compel errant and reckless drivers from causing road accidents that have become many in recent times.

The judiciary also also said that they are ready to work with all relevant stakeholders to make sure that these courts are effective in handling traffic related cases across the country

They committed themselves to this cause after a recent meeting of all stakeholders that include the ministry of works and transport,the police and the judiciary

The idea was borrowed from developed countries and some of the punishments will include banning drivers,heavy fines and imprisonment