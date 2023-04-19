Government, Facebook in advanced talks – ICT Minister Baryomunsi

By Dedan Kimathi & Mary Karugaba

Government and the popular social media platform Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook are locked in advanced talks. Minister for Information, Communication, Technology and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi disclosed this during a plenary session on Wednesday April 19, 2023.

It should be noted that the Ugandan Government shutdown the social media platforms at the height of the 2021 General Elections over security related reasons. This move was seen as quid pro quo (something for something) following an earlier decision by the latter to temporarily block accounts of ruling party functionaries under the pretext of combating hate speech and propaganda.

Whereas the state continues to chest-thump about blockade; Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju County) yesterday pointed out that a number of Ministers including Baryomunsi continue to illegally access the platform.

“It seems it has become legal to illegally access facebook but what is painful is that some people abuse us, others put in misinformation and some of us are unable to because I cannot be seen to be there illegally. People in my constituency tell me they have sent me messages on facebook but I can’t access facebook. They say how do you do it, we access facebook only you. So Honorable Minister please, help us address the concerns,” Tayebwa retorted.

Mwijukye added, “We can’t allow a Minister who accesses Facebook illegally and of course members of the public and the public. We really need what to do as Parliament as we adopt and pass this report.”

Gov’t responds

Baryomunsi cheekily denied allegations that he operates an account but hinted that they are working around the clock to have this whole matter resolved.

“clarity, I am not on Facebook like the RT. Hon. Speaker also said, I also don’t access communications and transactions on Facebook. Those of you on Facebook are on it illegally but the Government, we established an arrangement with our team in Government led by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to start engaging Facebook because you see all these platforms and agencies are here on our invitation and should also play to the terms of the state,” he revealed.

“I had a report from UCC and they have agreed on a number of issues and are remaining with two sticky issues. The message I take from Parliament is that they should resolve those issues and we re-open FaceBook as soon as possible,” Baryomunsi summed.

According to Africa Population and Internet User Statistics of 2021; before Facebook closed shop in 2021, it boasted 3.3 million subscribers in Uganda alone. Considering that the population of Uganda was 47 million. Kenya on the other hand which had 54 million people had 10 million facebook users.