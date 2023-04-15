Kayz apologises to Bruno K over leaking child paternity details

By Ahmad Muto

On April 14, media personality Isaac Kawalya alias Kayz broke the news of the paternity of singer Bruno K’s contested son that immediately attracted mixed reactions from the public, largely criticism.

Shortly after, Bruno K promised to rain fire and brimstone on Kayz.

The Faridah singer vowed to bring Kayz to his knees in a legal battle that would traumatise him to the point of losing the taste for gossip.

“I’m going to be the last person you mess around with Kayz. So many people in this industry have let you play with them, but this time round, you will be hearing from my lawyer, Ivan Bwowe,” he wrote.

The son, whose DNA results got leaked by Kayz is Seth Kigundu, Bruno K’s son with a one Vanessa, who ran to the media claiming he was not taking care of their child. It is believed she shared the results.

In a now deleted tweet, the Kawalya and Kitalya reunion must have paused permanently hours after Kayz made the effort to locate Bruno K physically and make peace.

He shared selfies together albeit with the wrong caption: “Met my brother and No love lost.” Note that no love lost means you don’t get along.

By deleting the tweet that was lauded by many on social media and the argument that he was fighting a battle he had no chance of winning, it showed Kayz was not ready for the heat, and the reunion with Kitalya Maximum Security Prison.

In October 2021, Kayz was sent on remand at Kitalya prison with other colleagues accused of defamation in the case of singer Omulangira Ssuna.