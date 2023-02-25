Gospel singer Nakie Julian sets date for “The Hymns experience” concert

By Paul Waiswa

Female gospel musician Nakie Jullian is to give her fanatics, followers and gospel music lovers feast on the joy and life in hymn songs after disclosing dates for her this year’s concert.

The concert dubbed ‘ The hymn experience 2023 happens on April 6th at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

. Nakie Jullian is working harder that she pulls out energetic and fantastic performance having missed stage for some years now.

Nakie Julian has set the date for her concert. Photo: Paul Waiswa

Well known for her hymn hit gospel song dubbed Tukutendereza, Nakie Jullian has through the years staged could colorful events but says, this year’s concert is unique and distinguished from the usual. According to her, she is prepared and ready to deliver her best since there is enough time to have rehearsals and other concert demands covered.

She last held a concert of the kind in 2016 though had plans to have it in 2020 but was hindered by the Covid 19 pandemic . She has therefore hit back with the norm and this year’s edition is one that any believer wouldn’t have to miss.

On why she opted singing hymns, Jullian explained that these have pure and real message about worshipping and praising God. “It’s our generation we the youths that has failed to recognize and understand this kind of music but it is the best gospel preaching style of music”, she said. She does not regret finding luck in this style. Jullian has won accolades, international recognition, moved across the globe performing and this year’s edition will grace other church choirs that will include Elite Crescendo gospel choir, Calvary Cross choir, Hebrews choir, cape brothers among others.

Nakie Jullian real names Jullian Nakato (Nnalongo) has recorded many hymns that includes Tukutendereza, Yansasulira, Nsanyuse, Gumala, and many more. She attended Jack and Jill P/S, St. Joseph Najeera for O’Level and then Taibah SS Ttula for A’level