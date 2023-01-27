Saturday, January 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Gospel musician Irene Kusiima confirms she gave birth
Top News

Gospel musician Irene Kusiima confirms she gave birth

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Paul Waiswa

Gospel singer Irene Kusiima has finally revealed that she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Kusiima gave birth at St. Benedict hospital in Luzira, Kampala.

She is married to a Pakistan national, Abdul Waheed and Zunair Prince Waheed is their third baby boy. Their other sons, Umehri Kingstar and Uzair Kingstar, who are rising gospel musicians, held their very first concert on Christmas Day in Kitintale, Kampala.

Kusiima gave birth on January 2, 2023, but remained tight-lipped about it until Wednesday, January 25, when the news leaked and she confirmed it.

Kusiima, born in Hoima district, is a rapper and well known for her hit songs Akalulu and Life Safe. She also aspired for the Uganda Musician Association’s vice-president seat.

You may also like

Big Brother Titans: Khosi confronts, threatens Blue over Yemi

MC Kats should tame his anger – Vampino

Aganaga attacks A Pass again

Woman to pay over sh9m to would-be husband over failed marriage

Public figures mourn TikToker Asia

South Africa’s Robot Boii wraps up Smirnoff Fiesta

Julius Kyazze responds to MC Kats’ allegations

Harmonize apologises on Diamond’s behalf in Rwanda

High Court orders specialised treatment for MP Ssewanyana

Moroto music promoters ask Chameleone for refund

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.