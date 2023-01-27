Gospel musician Irene Kusiima confirms she gave birth

By Paul Waiswa

Gospel singer Irene Kusiima has finally revealed that she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Kusiima gave birth at St. Benedict hospital in Luzira, Kampala.

She is married to a Pakistan national, Abdul Waheed and Zunair Prince Waheed is their third baby boy. Their other sons, Umehri Kingstar and Uzair Kingstar, who are rising gospel musicians, held their very first concert on Christmas Day in Kitintale, Kampala.

Kusiima gave birth on January 2, 2023, but remained tight-lipped about it until Wednesday, January 25, when the news leaked and she confirmed it.

Kusiima, born in Hoima district, is a rapper and well known for her hit songs Akalulu and Life Safe. She also aspired for the Uganda Musician Association’s vice-president seat.