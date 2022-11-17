Friday, November 18, 2022
Gospel music giants Sinach, Travis Greene to come to Uganda

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

Following Nigerian gospel star Ada Ehi’s successful shows in Kampala and Mbarara on November 11 and 12, 2022 respectively, more gospel performers could soon be coming to Uganda.

According to Keita Anguzu, the director, sales and marketing at Spirit Group, the media group that coordinated the coming of Ada, American Travis Greene and Nigerian Sinach could come to the country in December 2022, and January 2023 respectively.

Sinach last performed in Uganda in 2015.

“Ada’s coming is going to open so many doors for the nation. She is very well connected and was very impressed by our country’s hospitality, and she is recommending us everywhere,” Anguzu said.

“Travis Greene is coming next month and Sinach, the one who sang I Know Who I Am is lined up for early next year,” he noted.

Anguzu thanked Vision Group and many other partners and sponsors for having given a hand in Ada’s successful shows.

