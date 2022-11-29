Gospel artistes explain Levixone concert flop

By Mariam Nakalema

What was expected to be a sold-out concert over the weekend was instead branded as a flop by some critics. Gospel singer Levixone’s Mbeera concert at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on November 26 was overhyped, only for it not to record a full house.

Now several gospel musicians have come up and complained about Born-Again Christians not attending their concerts.

The musicians are Justine Nabbosa, Betty Namaganda and Denis Kisekka.

Nabbosa. (All photos by Mariam Nakalema)

Nabbosa, who sang Kumpi Nawe, and sometimes backs Pastor Wilson Bugembe, said: “Our concerts don’t fill up because Born-Again Christians put us down. They feel that we can’t make it to the top and they always see us in church performing for free, which limits them from coming to support us at concerts.”

On her part, Namaganda said: “Born-Again Christians always disappoint us at our concerts because they always see us performing in their churches, so they don’t attend our concerts. I want to thank the secular media outlets for helping to play our music.”

Betty Namaganda

Kisekka, who sang Oli Mwana Wani, said he was also disappointed when he organised a concert in June this year at Millennium Hotel in Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road and Born-Again Christians rejected it.