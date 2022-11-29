Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Gospel artistes explain Levixone concert flop
Top News

Gospel artistes explain Levixone concert flop

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema

What was expected to be a sold-out concert over the weekend was instead branded as a flop by some critics. Gospel singer Levixone’s Mbeera concert at Kololo Airstrip in Kampala on November 26 was overhyped, only for it not to record a full house. 

Now several gospel musicians have come up and complained about Born-Again Christians not attending their concerts.

The musicians are Justine Nabbosa, Betty Namaganda and Denis Kisekka.

Nabbosa. (All photos by Mariam Nakalema)

Nabbosa, who sang Kumpi Nawe, and sometimes backs Pastor Wilson Bugembe, said: “Our concerts don’t fill up because Born-Again Christians put us down. They feel that we can’t make it to the top and they always see us in church performing for free, which limits them from coming to support us at concerts.” 

On her part, Namaganda said: “Born-Again Christians always disappoint us at our concerts because they always see us performing in their churches, so they don’t attend our concerts. I want to thank the secular media outlets for helping to play our music.”

Betty Namaganda

 Kisekka, who sang Oli Mwana Wani, said he was also disappointed when he organised a concert in June this year at Millennium Hotel in Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road and Born-Again Christians rejected it.

Denis Kisekka

You may also like

Betty Namaganda attacks Bugembe over friendship with Mama Fiina

PICTORIAL: Partiers stomp their vibe on Iwacu Heza Festival 

Police confirm arrest of political activist Kabuleta

PICTORIAL: Nigerian Skales thrills fans at Jameson & Friends

Woman raped while jogging in Kira

PICTORIAL: Azawi lights up Gulu

Zari distances self from ex-lover embroiled in drugs scandal

📷 PICTORIAL: Gospel artistes excite revellers at Levixone’s concert

Grace Nakimera buries self in philanthropic work

Chris Obore praises Magogo’s FUFA leadership skills

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.