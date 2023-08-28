Businessman Gordon Wavamunno honoured for growing insurance industry

By Jeff Andrew Lule

UAP Old Mutual hosted a dinner for their longest serving chairman of board of directors, in contrast to those who first wait for people to pass away before honouring them.

Gordon Wavamunno was honoured for his legacy and contributions to the expansion of the business and the nation’s insurance industry during a vibrant dinner at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Wavamuno established UAP in 1973 before becoming UAP Old Mutual for more than 40 years and has been the biggest shareholder.

UAP Old Mutual is a general and medical insurance company in Uganda and is an integrated financial services provider with asset management and life assurance businesses.

Wavamunno’s entrepreneurial zeal and innovative leadership were lauded by the UAP Old Mutual managing director, Stephen Chikovore, in his remarks.

He emphasised that Wavamunno has been crucial to the expansion of UAP Old Mutual Uganda and that his unwavering commitment to its development is still admirable.

“Under his leadership as board chair, UAP Old Mutual Insurance maintained its position as a leading insurance company, which paved the way to becoming the top insurance company to date,” he said.

Wavamuno’s predecessor, Mathias Katamba, stressed that Wavamuno has a history with UAP Old Mutual that spans more than four decades of dedication, innovation, and important leadership.

“As both a shareholder and board chairman, his leadership has been pivotal to the success of UAP Old Mutual. He has played a key role in the evolution of UAP Old Mutual through various milestones,” he added.

According to him, Wavamunno bought 92% of the stakes in United Assurance, currently known as UAP Old Mutual.

Wavamunno also facilitated the successful strategic entry of UAP from Kenya into Uganda and the merging of UAP and Old Mutual Group from South Africa, he continued.

The Retiring Shareholder, as they kept referring to him, was also instrumental in the construction of the Nakawa Business Park, which is also owned by UAP Old Mutual.

Wavamunno’s charitable initiatives, according to Katamba, have improved communities and earned him international recognition, including the Queen of England’s knighthood.

Prof. Samuel Sejjaaka, who delivered a keynote address on behalf of Dr. William Kaleme, described the entrepreneur’s life journey as a true beacon of commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We are honoured to celebrate a man that has shaped the business landscape in Uganda,” he noted.

When it was his turn to talk, the grinning Wavamunno reminisced on his experience as an entrepreneur and urged young people to believe in themselves, and give their children the right tools they need to operate their enterprises and leave a legacy.

He also praised his family again, urged them to continue working together, and recognised the significant achievements UAP Old Mutual Insurance has made in the sector.

As the evening came to a close, the prevailing mood was one of respect for a man of Wavamunno’s calibre who overcame obstacles, broke barriers, and revolutionized industries while maintaining a strong sense of self-belief.

The event embodied not only Wavamunno’s accomplishments, but also the ideas and values that UAP Old Mutual holds dear.