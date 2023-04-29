Gonorrhoea is still a problem in Kampala, say health experts

By Agnes Kyotalengerire

The head of the skin and STI clinic at Mulago Hospital, Dr Patrick Musinguzi, has said gonorrhoea is not yet eradicated, although health facilities are registering a few cases.

For instance, Kawala Health Center IV in Rubaga, Kampala records one patient suffering from gonorrhoea every week, with young men most affected.

Musinguzi attributed the cases to engaging in multi-sexual partners or unprotected sex with commercial sex workers.

Annet Watum, a nurse working at Mulago Skin and STI clinic, said half of the men tested for gonorrhoea every week turn positive.

Specifically, five out of 10 men aged between 17 and 40 test positive for gonorrhoea.

Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by the bacterium, neisseria gonorrhea. It is spread through engaging in sexual intercourse with an infected person.

The risk of an individual contracting gonorrhea increases with having multiple sexual partners or commercial sex.

It takes three days for the disease to manifest in both men and women.

Symptoms include smelly yellow pus and urine, severe burning and pain when passing urine, increased urinary frequency, red or swollen opening of the penis (urethra), and tender or swollen testicles.

Is treatment available?

Samson Kituntu, who is the clinic officer at Kawala Teenage Center, said the facility suffers regular drug stockouts.

“When the facility has run out of drugs, we ask patients to go and buy them,” he said.

Wathum said currently, Mulago Skin and STI clinic is grappling with stock-outs of some drugs to treat gonorrhoea.

“When the drugs are not there, we instruct patients to buy from private facilities, then present them to us as proof that they are taking them.”

Kituntu said patients battling gonorrhoea often develop resistance to drugs because of inadequate self-medication.

Wathum further explained that patients with multi-sexual partners often experience re-infection. They are advised to take their partners for treatment.

Ministry of Health Speaks out

Sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhoea and syphilis, are still a public health problem in Uganda, according to Dr Peter Kyambadde, focal person for the STI control programme at the health ministry.

He estimates that one in five (20%) of the people in the sexually active age group (15 to 45 years) visit health facilities because they are battling an active sexually transmitted infection (STI) or a complication.

As part of the STI management, the health ministry is conducting gonorrhoea surveillance in some health facilities around Kampala to establish whether the drugs the health ministry recommends are still effective in treating gonorrhoea.

The surveillance data shows that individuals battling with gonorrhoea respond well to drugs.

In addition to sensitising people about STIs, the health ministry guidelines stipulate that anyone who presents with signs and symptoms must report to a health facility where they will be assessed and given appropriate treatment, Kyambadde said.