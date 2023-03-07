Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Top News

Golola to fight Kasumaali, Kassim Ouma

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Kickboxer Golola Moses “of Uganda” is tipped to battle two fighters; Charlse Ongom (Kasumaali) and Kassim Ouma (The Dream) in one month.

He will tussle it out with Kasumaali on June 6, and then Ouma on June 9, 2023, after which he could hang up his boots.

Golola referred to the fight with Kasumaali as a mere training match that will act as a stepping stone to the one with Ouma because he doesn’t take Kasumaali as a serious opponent.

“That’s just a build-up fight because I am preparing for a bigger fight. I just want to smash Kasumaali within a few minutes and then head to ‘The Dream’ to stop him from dreaming. Then I can go do my things in peace,” Golola said in an interview.

Kasumaali is also preparing for the fight and is ready to silence the motor-mouthed fighter.

In 2018, the two were supposed to face one another, but the fight was called off after Golola picked up an injury from training.

Golola carries the record of the fastest kickboxing knockout in Africa, having beaten Titus Tugume in just 10 seconds in 2013.

