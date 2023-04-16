Sunday, April 16, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Golola excites pupils during Explore West campaign
Top News

Golola excites pupils during Explore West campaign

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Explore West tourism campaign, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and its partners, kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and will run until Sunday, April 16.

It is aimed at boosting local tourism in the western region of Uganda.

On Friday, tourism state minister Martin Mugarra Bahinduka flagged off the team to Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese.

Brand influencers, comedians Patrick Salvado Idringi and Madrat and Chiko, as well as kickboxer Golola Moses are part of the entourage showcasing western Uganda.

On Saturday, April 15, the celebrities took off time to visit Bulembia Primary School, Kasese.

On seeing their favourite celebrities, ululation engulfed the pupils and teachers alike. However, it was Golola who caused the most excitement.

“I am Golola Moses the champion,” the flamboyant kickboxer said amid hugs and hi-fives from the pupils.

Like Doubting Thomases, they had to physically touch Golola to ensure he was really the one they had only been seeing on TV.

He encouraged the pupils to read hard and fulfill their dreams.

The team on the campaign also donated items like books, pens, sets, textbooks and rulers, among other scholastic materials, to the school.

Most of the items will go to upper primary pupils who will be sitting their exams soon.

You may also like

Leave David Lutalo alone, Bajjo tells off ‘Sir’ Pallaso

Spice Diana vs Sheebah battle of social media supremacy: Are the followers...

Tiwa Savage survives Kidnap, four arrested

‘Joker’ Fresh Daddy vows to fill Lugogo Cricket Oval

Bebe Cool should help 30 needy people during Ramadhan, opines sheikh

Sevo to fund West Nile musicians’ studio, equipment

Vinka’s ‘Bailando’ debuts on Apple Music Top Hits playlist

Felister Di Superstar confirms conversion to Islam

Walukagga urges Pallaso to behave following Kabaka nod

Social media roasts Magogo over claiming that he popularised sports in Parliament

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.