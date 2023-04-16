Golola excites pupils during Explore West campaign

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Explore West tourism campaign, organised by the Ministry of Tourism and its partners, kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and will run until Sunday, April 16.

It is aimed at boosting local tourism in the western region of Uganda.

On Friday, tourism state minister Martin Mugarra Bahinduka flagged off the team to Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese.

Brand influencers, comedians Patrick Salvado Idringi and Madrat and Chiko, as well as kickboxer Golola Moses are part of the entourage showcasing western Uganda.

On Saturday, April 15, the celebrities took off time to visit Bulembia Primary School, Kasese.

On seeing their favourite celebrities, ululation engulfed the pupils and teachers alike. However, it was Golola who caused the most excitement.

“I am Golola Moses the champion,” the flamboyant kickboxer said amid hugs and hi-fives from the pupils.

Like Doubting Thomases, they had to physically touch Golola to ensure he was really the one they had only been seeing on TV.

He encouraged the pupils to read hard and fulfill their dreams.

The team on the campaign also donated items like books, pens, sets, textbooks and rulers, among other scholastic materials, to the school.

Most of the items will go to upper primary pupils who will be sitting their exams soon.