Golola, Chameleone, Teacher Mpamire to headline Explore North this Tuesday

By Ahmad Muto

Explore Uganda, an initiative of the Uganda Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism, returns with Explore North domestic tourism campaign set to kick off on May 30, 2023.

The campaign will be headlined by singer Jose Chamleone, comedian Teacher Mpamire and kickboxer Golola Moses.

Explore North comes shortly after Explore West that was headlined by comedians Patrick Salvado, Madrat and Chiko, Kickboxer Golola Moses and dancer Dance Mamweta.

This, according to the organisers, will illuminate the beauty of the north as a tourism destination and also encourage Ugandans to start exploring and experiencing their country.

“Following the success of #ExploreWest, a domestic tourism campaign, we shall now be shining a spotlight on the beauty that makes northern Uganda a tourism hub. The #ExploreNorth campaign has officially been launched, and it will be kicking off on Tuesday, May 30,” wrote Explore Uganda on their socials.

Fort Patiko, Aruu Falls are some of the areas set to be highlighted in the campaign plus engagements with the surrounding communities to learn about their cultural lifestyles and also Gipir and Labongo.

On his Facebook page, Mpamire wrote: “I can’t wait to share my experience with you! From the diverse wildlife to the stunning scenery, that Uganda truly has. On the 30th, myself, Champion Jose Chameleone , Golola Moses, and well-wishing Ugandans are travelling to Explore Uganda to the North. Gulu, Packwach plus various national parks to witness lions, elephants, hippos, and so much more in their natural habitat.”