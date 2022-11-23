Golfers to tussle for sh10m as Kinyara Open returns

By Alex Balimwikungu

The Uganda Golf Union has launched the 24th edition of the Kinyara open golf tournament, set to run between November 25 and 26. It is set to attract both professional and amateur golfers from across the country.

The 2019 defending champions, Joseph Cwinya-ai, overall winner from Toro golf club), Herman Mutawe, the professional group winner from Uganda golf club and Martha Babirye, the winner of the ladies’ category have confirmed participation

The professionals and gross players will play 36 holes on Friday November, 25, 2022 while the amateurs will play 18 holes, a day later and the event will be crowned with a party and prize giving ceremony on the evening of Saturday November , 26.

This year, the sponsors have boosted the tournament with a champion’s package of shs10 million to the overall winner

“We are very excited to be hosting the Kinyara Golf Tournament after two years of the pandemic and also taking cognizance of the prevailing Ebola situation in the country to organize the golf tournament, we are following all the standard operating procedure requirements,” said Caroline Amongin, the Corporate Communications Manager Kinyara Sugar Limited.

“We are very proud to be associated with sports since it is the only aspect that brings many people from different walks of life and we can’t thank our partners enough for their unwavering commitment to support this tournament.

Gabriel Kuria, the CEO for ICEA Lion Insurance said the tournament is yet another opportunity to bring together gold players both professionals and amateurs after a two-year lull due to Covid.