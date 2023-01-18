God has told me to continue singing, Maurice Kirya claims

By Reagan Ssempijja

On December 7, 2022, Maurice Kirya posted a shocker tweet about his last dance in the music industry, hinting at calling it quits on a 22-year career.

He posted: “It’s been a good 22 years! To all my fans, friends and supporters that made this journey worth it, thank you! I hope you keep the memories alive. One last one for the road! 2023, New York, London, Paris, Rotterdam, Berlin,Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala. #theroadtokirya”

Thereafter, speculations about Kirya’s next career move lingered on, with many citing a switch to acting.

However, barely two months later, Kirya has again taken to Twitter, today, January 18, 2023, to backtrack on his stance, claiming that God disagreed with him.

He said: “GOD says to me that my WORK in MUSIC is not done. It is FAR from being done. I will SING. – Maurice Kirya -.”

Should avid followers of the entertainment industry be shocked? Absolutely not, as such dynamics are characteristic of many entertainers.