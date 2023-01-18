Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News God has told me to continue singing, Maurice Kirya claims
Top News

God has told me to continue singing, Maurice Kirya claims

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Ssempijja

On December 7, 2022, Maurice Kirya posted a shocker tweet about his last dance in the music industry, hinting at calling it quits on a 22-year career.

He posted: “It’s been a good 22 years! To all my fans, friends and supporters that made this journey worth it, thank you! I hope you keep the memories alive. One last one for the road! 2023, New York, London, Paris, Rotterdam, Berlin,Dubai, Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala. #theroadtokirya”

Thereafter, speculations about Kirya’s next career move lingered on, with many citing a switch to acting.

However, barely two months later, Kirya has again taken to Twitter, today, January 18, 2023, to backtrack on his stance, claiming that God disagreed with him.

He said: “GOD says to me that my WORK in MUSIC is not done. It is FAR from being done. I will SING. – Maurice Kirya -.”

Should avid followers of the entertainment industry be shocked? Absolutely not, as such dynamics are characteristic of many entertainers. 

You may also like

I am not leaving Kampala City, vows ‘Kabaka Mwanga’ boy

Ministry clarifies on passport office shutdown period

I am doing fine, says Rahma Pinky after Team No Sleep exit

Benon Mugumbya taps into creative brains through podcasts

Big Brother Titans: South Africans dominate reality show

I am still on good terms with Abtex – Serena Bata 

Promoters halt events for three months

Pastor to appear in court over rape allegations

Spice Diana’s epic outburst

Kampala passport office to shut down for three days

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.