Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks GNL’s ‘Hustle and Motivate’ up for Grammys consideration
Editor's Picks

GNL’s ‘Hustle and Motivate’ up for Grammys consideration

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

In June, Luga Flow rapper GNL Zamba and his wife Miriam Tamar were selected by the Recording Academy to join the Grammys member class of 2023. It means taking part in the selection process of Grammy nominees and winners.

Fast forward, according to him, his song Hustle And Motivate released this year is up for Grammys consideration by the Recording Academy meaning if successful, he will score a nomination.

“Grammy consideration! Dear Forest, well wishers & natives of Zambaland, I’m honoured and thrilled to share that our song Hustle And Motivate is in the running for Grammy Consideration by the Recording Academy! This track is all about resilience, the relentless pursuit of impactful success, discovery of purpose and the spark of creative entrepreneurship in storytelling. Let’s keep the hustle & dream alive!” GNL shared on Instagram.

This comes over a week after it emerged that singer Eddy Kenzo’s latest 19-track album, Blessings, is up for Grammys consideration.

Recall last year he scored a nomination alongside Matt B for their song Gimme Love in the Best Global Music Performance category.

You may also like

Bruno K taunts Dorah in new song

Speaker Tayebwa triggers music fans with Chameleone/Bebe Cool battle suggestion

Bruno K drags Dorah to court over defamation

Ugandan singer Laika, Harmonize ink matching tattoos

Qwela Band front man Joe Kahiri debuts in upcoming film

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa roots for Bebe Cool – Chameleon battle

Sheebah appreciates Cindy for being part of music battle

GNL Zamba’s Hustle & Motivate on cusp of Grammy nomination

I want Champion Gudo to become youngest landlord in Uganda – Alien...

MPs slam Sheebah, Cindy over ‘promoting nudity’

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.