GNL’s ‘Hustle and Motivate’ up for Grammys consideration

By Ahmad Muto

In June, Luga Flow rapper GNL Zamba and his wife Miriam Tamar were selected by the Recording Academy to join the Grammys member class of 2023. It means taking part in the selection process of Grammy nominees and winners.

Fast forward, according to him, his song Hustle And Motivate released this year is up for Grammys consideration by the Recording Academy meaning if successful, he will score a nomination.

“Grammy consideration! Dear Forest, well wishers & natives of Zambaland, I’m honoured and thrilled to share that our song Hustle And Motivate is in the running for Grammy Consideration by the Recording Academy! This track is all about resilience, the relentless pursuit of impactful success, discovery of purpose and the spark of creative entrepreneurship in storytelling. Let’s keep the hustle & dream alive!” GNL shared on Instagram.

This comes over a week after it emerged that singer Eddy Kenzo’s latest 19-track album, Blessings, is up for Grammys consideration.

Recall last year he scored a nomination alongside Matt B for their song Gimme Love in the Best Global Music Performance category.