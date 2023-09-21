Thursday, September 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks GNL Zamba’s Hustle & Motivate on cusp of Grammy nomination
Editor's Picks

GNL Zamba’s Hustle & Motivate on cusp of Grammy nomination

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Sempijja

Early this year, Ugandan rapper GNL Zamba received Hustle and Motivate, a rap song that looked to remind whoever struggles to get by, that they can always make it eventually.

Three months later, the song attempts to prove that it was not simply a regular rap song, as news from the rapper indicates that it is in the running for a Grammy consideration.

On his X page, yesterday, Zamba said: ”Grammy Consideration! Dear Forest, well-wishers & natives of Zambaland, I’m Honored and thrilled to share that our song “Hustle and Motivate” is in the running for Grammy Consideration by the Recording Academy! This track is all about resilience, the relentless pursuit of impactful success, the discovery of purpose, and the spark of creative entrepreneurship in storytelling. Let’s keep the hustle & dream alive!”

The last time a Ugandan artist came this close to a Grammy was in February 2023, when Eddy Kenzo got nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, for Gimme Love.

Could Kenzo’s nomination have opened the door for more Ugandan artists, including Zamba? We wait to attest to this.

You may also like

I want Champion Gudo to become youngest landlord in Uganda – Alien...

MPs slam Sheebah, Cindy over ‘promoting nudity’

Ugandan movie ‘Bedroom Chains’ to be screened aboard Qatar Airways

Court orders woman to pay boyfriend sh14m over using business dime for...

Singer Evelyn Lagu dead

I am a billionaire but people still abuse me, Spice Diana

Thrilling Arua One FM Garimoshi drive climaxes

Social media hails Cindy, roasts Sheebah amid battle

Luba Events case against singer Kenzo dismissed

BBNaija: Is Biggie skillfully dispensing voluntary exit requests?

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.