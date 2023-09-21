GNL Zamba’s Hustle & Motivate on cusp of Grammy nomination

By Reagan Sempijja

Early this year, Ugandan rapper GNL Zamba received Hustle and Motivate, a rap song that looked to remind whoever struggles to get by, that they can always make it eventually.

Three months later, the song attempts to prove that it was not simply a regular rap song, as news from the rapper indicates that it is in the running for a Grammy consideration.

On his X page, yesterday, Zamba said: ”Grammy Consideration! Dear Forest, well-wishers & natives of Zambaland, I’m Honored and thrilled to share that our song “Hustle and Motivate” is in the running for Grammy Consideration by the Recording Academy! This track is all about resilience, the relentless pursuit of impactful success, the discovery of purpose, and the spark of creative entrepreneurship in storytelling. Let’s keep the hustle & dream alive!”

The last time a Ugandan artist came this close to a Grammy was in February 2023, when Eddy Kenzo got nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category, for Gimme Love.

Could Kenzo’s nomination have opened the door for more Ugandan artists, including Zamba? We wait to attest to this.