GNL Zamba’s film ‘Infinity’ to screen at American film festival

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba’s Infinity film has been selected for the San Diego International Children’s Festival 2023 in California, US.

The film that stars GNL and his wife Miriam Tamar is about a boy challenged to drop his uncaring character and learn to connect with the community, and help is given to him to facilitate the process.

GNL, real name Ernest Nsimbi, expressed excitement at having his project selected for the festival.

“NSIMBI is coming to #SanDiego California. We feel so excited, honored & privileged to represent #Uganda and our film maker community at the San Diego International Children Film Festival,” he wrote.

“Our film Infinity has once again been selected to screen among several international films. Join us this August 26th at 12:40pm Senior Centre Art Studio. Schumann Auditorium (Film Block 3) Thank you for always supporting us, our art and your stories !!!” he added online.

The festival will feature over 40 short films from around the globe for young viewers selected from past in-person Los Angeles and San Diego International Children’s Film Festivals.

In March this year, Infinity was selected for screening at the Cleveland International Film Festival. The annual film festival, the largest in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. honours films and filmmakers from across the globe, first held in 1977.