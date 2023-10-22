GNL Zamba votes self for Grammy consideration

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL Zamba who is now a voting member after he was selected with his wife Miriam Tamar to join the Recording Academy class of 2023 has started performing his duties. It means taking part in the selection process of Grammy nominees and winners.

On Friday, October 20, he announced via social media that he voted for himself and other entertainers up for consideration by the Recording Academy in the first round of voting that opened on October 11, and closed on October 20. In September, it emerged his song Hustle and Motivate was put up for Grammy consideration meaning if it gets enough votes from the Recording Academy members, it will scoop a Grammy awards nomination.

“Last night as I voted for myself and my peers for the Grammy Awards I realized that I was making history with the first Lugaflow indigenous language song that is up for Grammy consideration,” wrote GNL.

He added: “I remember when they used to tell us that our languages would never receive such honors and that we would never make it past Busia. But now our international schedules are busier! More doors open while making our ancestors proud! Win or lose we are here now!!! Voting members of the Grammys.”

Recall several other Ugandan artistes are lined up for possible Grammy consideration –

Eddy Kenzo’s 19-track album Blessings for Best Global Album, song Ukulele Essanyu for Best Global Music Performance, Positivity for Best African Music Performance, and Spread hope and love for Best pop duo/group performance.

Jose Chameleone is also up for Grammy consideration for his effort in Ready with Morgan Heritage, Shatta Wale and RJ The DJ for Best Global Music Performance, and Best Music Video.

Reggae artistes MC Norman’s Twelve is up for consideration in the Best Reggae Album category, Pain and The Tide is High in the Best Global performance category, and for Best New Artiste.

Singer Vinka is up for Grammy consideration in Best Global Music Performance and Best African Music Performance for her song Bailando.