Sunday, April 2, 2023
GNL Zamba teases name change

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Hip hop legend Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba announced days ago that he is changing his stage name to ‘G’.

“I’m officially changing my name to just the letter G! That’s what my friends & family call me anyway plus the ‘Forest’ knows what G in GNL stands for #Greatness. The next time you address me, my people, feel free to call me His Greatness! Or simply G,” the singer wrote.

Well, there has been buzz on the internet that the singer cannot just do away with the name that made him what he is. Some of the internet users opined that he would be no more if he changed his name.

“I love originality.. from my side, you remain G.N.L ZAMBA,” Luiz Wizzie Solomon wrote.

“His greatness is for only God, but am gonna call you G for GNL,” Angel Girl wrote.

Despite the resistance, the Uganda Yaffe hitmaker has kept his word and in all his posts now, he refers himself to either ‘His Greatness’ or ‘G’.

He has, however, not yet changed his name on his social media handles.

🐐👑 Global citizen his greatness G”, “👑🐐Greatness is briefly back on the West side”, and “👑🐐His greatness G!” are some of his recent posts.

