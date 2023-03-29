GNL Zamba movie premieres in America

By Alfred Byenkya

Hip hop artiste Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba has said the Infinity movie he made with his wife Miriam has been premiered at the 16th anniversary of the Gasparilla International Film Festival, US.

He said in a social media post on Wednesday, March 29, that the premiered film was produced by Swahili Nation Network and his company Baboon Forest Entertainment.

“A huge thank you to our Uganda film crew QUAD A, Grate Make Films, actors, dancers, Los Angeles professionals, Extras and the global citizens that support our stories,” GNL posted.

The festival took place in Gasparilla, Florida, US from Thursday, March 23 till Sunday, Mar 26.

The event is Tampa Bay’s largest celebration of independent films held annually in Tampa, Florida and it has become the most exciting and well-attended film festival regionally and in the Tampa Bay area.

The event is run by a non-profit organisation, the Tampa Film Institute, Inc.

It’s a cultural arts institution that inspires, educates, and entertains Tampa Bay’s diverse population through an annual celebration of film, year-round events, community outreach, and social awareness initiatives that foster communication, generate economic impact, and provide support for the film industry of Tampa Bay and State of Florida.

The festival showcases films of all types/genres, including features, documentaries, shorts, music videos, international films, and more.

The film will also be premiered at other US film festivals that include the Cleveland International Film Festival, which started on March 23 and will end on April 9.