GNL Zamba calls for establishment of Mowzey Radio Foundation

By Alfred Byenkya

Rapper GNL Zamba has called for the establishment of the Mowzey Radio Foundation.

Singer Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio passed away on February 1, 2018 following a bar brawl. One part of the GoodLyfe crew, alongside Weasel, Radio left behind a trail of children.

According to GNL, the proceeds from the foundation could be used to look after Radio’s family and children.

GNL said this is better than sharing the late singer’s pictures and playing his music as means of remembering him.

“It’s good to remember our friend Moses every year, but I think more should be done to beyond sharing his pictures and playing his music. This great man left children, who would benefit from the foundation set up in his name and estate. RIP Moses,” he posted on his Facebook page recently.

Mowzey Radio

Emma Carlos, a former GoodLyfe Entertainment group associate, told The Kampala Sun that although the idea of a foundation is good, there are so many ideas on the table that Mowzey Radio’s family hasn’t decided on.

“I agree with the idea of a foundation set up in Radio’s name, but there’s no consensus among Mowzey Radio’s family. That’s the challenge,” he said in a WhatsApp interview.

Other fans and friends of Mowzey Radio have suggested that the GoodLyfe should organise a tribute concert on the singer’s birthday every year and the proceeds go to his family and children.

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, fans of Mowzey Radio that included fellow artistes and the public gathered at his country home in Kagga on Entebbe Road, Wakiso district for a memorial service.

The event was attended by artistes such as Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Weasel, Red Banton, Chagga and Khalifa Aganaga.

They prayed for the late singer and songwriter and also laid flowers on his grave, enclosed in a small house.

The grave also has his pictures, a guitar and other music instruments.

Recently, dancehall artiste Sizza Man came back from the United Kingdom and took a radio to Radio’s grave to honour him.