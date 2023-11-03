Sunday, November 5, 2023
GNL Zamba, wife Tamar welcome son

By Zulaika Iqra Nakato

Renowned Ugandan rapper Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba and his wife Miriam Tamar Nsimbi welcomed their first child, Giveno Nile Haviv Nsimbi on the morning of Friday3rd November 2023

Prior last month, GNL Zamba and Miriam Tamar announced their pregnancy with a beach shore pregnancy photo shoot

On Friday morning, over X former known as twitter GNL Zamba announced the arrival of his first son who goes by the name Giveon Nile Haviv Nsimbi

GNL Zamba has headlined down the deep meaning of his son’s name as he expressed his joy of having the first child in life.

He went on his X and wrote “Dear  Forest It’s a boy and i am feeling like Simba in the #lion king with his son elevated by Rafiki overlooking the Kingdom on pride rock. Thy Kingdom come& Thy will be done. The Great Grandson of Nsimbi Tulye Lupiazitta (The first of his name) was born healthy and kicking at 5:00am in the city of angels, Santa Monica, California! The mother and baby are both well. We thank God the heavenly Taata for these Blessings with love, joy and Gratitude

Now the #TheForestIsforever

#HouseOfNsimbi is infinite and Greatness still has No Limit. Thank you for your prayers!” He said

