GNL Zamba bashes Ugandan producers over ‘cockroach’ beats, irks netizens

By Francis Emukule

Rapper GNL Zamba is renowned for altering the hip-hop and Lugala flow landscape in addition to his excellent lyrics.

With lyrics sprinkled with humour and a dash of similes, as well as metaphorical terms that set his flow and rhythm apart, GNL made his debut on the Ugandan music scene in 2007 with his classic, Soda.

He briefly had the majority of rappers in Uganda in a chokehold before taking a break and forming the Nsimbi duo with his wife in the US.

Since then, he has transitioned from hip-hop to folk music in order to tell African stories through poetry and art.

Surprisingly, his new adventure in music has stamped his presence in America, and as we speak, Nsimbi is a fully established duo, and they are doing quite well in America.

GNL appears to have gained a lot of musical knowledge and prowess since his relocation to America, to the point where he believes no producer in Uganda can match the kind of sound he wants.

In expression of his disappointment in Ugandan producers, he took to Facebook and said if he had a producer who understood him the way Nas’ producer HIT_BOY understood him (Nas), he would release an album every day.

GNL and wife Tamar

However, to his disappointment, Ugandan producers send him beats that sound like cockroaches.

“I’ve been freestyling to THUN all weekend; naye omuntu akuwereza beat nowulira obuyenje neffa (meaning a Ugandan producer sends you a beat that sounds like cockroaches, which ruins my inspiration.”

GNL asked Ugandan producers to create beats that can introduce the country’s music to the rest of the world.

However, netizens were quick to remind him that the same producers he was trolling made him and advised him to show them the way instead of castigating them.

“The same producers made you; at the very least, tell them what you want and how they can get it so they can improve their craft and we can be proud as a country,” one of the netizens said.