GNL movie to be screened at American film festival

By Alfred Byenkya

Hip hop artiste Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba has said the movie he made with his wife Miriam has been selected for this year’s screening at the Cleveland International Film Festival.

Zamba made the announcement on his social media platforms on Monday, March 6, 2023 and said they are excited over the milestone, which started as a dream.

“Nsimbi Yes Family. We are going to Cleveland because our film Infinity is among those films that have been selected for this year’s screening at the Oscar qualifying stage,” he wrote.

GNL thanked the Ugandan film crew members for contributing to the production of the movie and told his fans to follow them on their social media platforms for future updates.

The Cleveland International Film Festival is an annual film festival based in Cleveland, Ohio in the US.

It offers multiple awards and honours to films and filmmakers, including for Best Documentary and for Best Central and Eastern European film.

It is the largest film festival in Ohio. It was first held in 1977, showing eight films over a period of eight weeks at the Cedar Lee Theatre.

It has since grown and in 2019 consisted of 213 feature films and 237 short films from 71 countries, and there were over 105,000 guests in attendance. The year 2022 marked the 46th year of the festival.