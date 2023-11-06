Monday, November 6, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Entertainment GNL endorses Fresh Kid performing his verse at Azion concert
Entertainment

GNL endorses Fresh Kid performing his verse at Azion concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL has given budding rapper Fresh Kid, real name Patrick Ssenyonjo a shout out following his stunning performance at the Aziz Azion’s Strings of Love concert that took place on Saturday, November 4 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Fresh Kid happened to rap the Baboon Forest boss’ verse off the Nakupenda (I love you in Swahili) song where he featured singer Aziz Azion released over a decade ago.

Via X, he expressed astonishment at how the youngster aced his verse effortlessly and with charisma.

“Wow Watching @FreshKidUG doing my verse on the NAKUPENDA ft @azizazionug is one of the most amazing things I’ve seen on the Internet. Congratulations fam,” he wrote.

Recall in 2019, GNL hailed the Bambi rapper as a talent with the potential of creating an impact. “Fresh Kid is an exceptional talent and can create a lasting impact on the music industry.”

In 2020, he sought Fresh Kid who added his voice on the Uganda Yaffe remix that also featured Taurus MC, St. Masi Mayne, Joy7*Star, Profilic, Judas Rap Knowledge and Kadabrah

You may also like

WCB’s Mbosso banned from music production for three months

Hon. Magoola lights up Fusion Eco Resort

Britain Got Talent finalist Chaponda tickles fans at Labonita  

Why comedian Salvador blanked ‘Africa Laughs’ show this year

UNCC launches 5th annual Arts and Culture Festival

Vamos 256 drops another banger titled ‘appreciate you’

Exiled playwright Seremba to grace Kampala theatre festival 2023

Bukedde FM rewards best upcoming artistes

Tusker Malt conversations halt season two premiere to honour bereaved Juliana Kanyomozi

Elijah Kitaka: Alien Skin is open minded, lyrical and comical

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!