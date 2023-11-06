GNL endorses Fresh Kid performing his verse at Azion concert

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper GNL has given budding rapper Fresh Kid, real name Patrick Ssenyonjo a shout out following his stunning performance at the Aziz Azion’s Strings of Love concert that took place on Saturday, November 4 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Fresh Kid happened to rap the Baboon Forest boss’ verse off the Nakupenda (I love you in Swahili) song where he featured singer Aziz Azion released over a decade ago.

Via X, he expressed astonishment at how the youngster aced his verse effortlessly and with charisma.

“Wow Watching @FreshKidUG doing my verse on the NAKUPENDA ft @azizazionug is one of the most amazing things I’ve seen on the Internet. Congratulations fam,” he wrote.

Recall in 2019, GNL hailed the Bambi rapper as a talent with the potential of creating an impact. “Fresh Kid is an exceptional talent and can create a lasting impact on the music industry.”

In 2020, he sought Fresh Kid who added his voice on the Uganda Yaffe remix that also featured Taurus MC, St. Masi Mayne, Joy7*Star, Profilic, Judas Rap Knowledge and Kadabrah