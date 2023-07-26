Thursday, July 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Uncategorized GNL bashes artistes who think hype equates to high ticket sales
Uncategorized

GNL bashes artistes who think hype equates to high ticket sales

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Lugaflow rapper Ernest Zamba aka GNL Zamba has castigated musicians who think they can turn hype into ticket sales.

He noted that on D-day, they are forced to give out free tickets to avoid the embarrassment associated with flops.

The Soda rapper was reacting to a post on Facebook about how two trending US rappers – Lil Durk and Lil Baby – were forced to cancel shows because of low ticket sales, while veteran rappers Nas and Wu-Tang sold out every show on their tour.  

“These trap artistes don’t give great performances and people in the USA pay for catalogue and the experience. Old artistes have fan bases that know they are guaranteed a great time when people pay for their shows. Singing over your songs, shouting and over hyping i.e paying charts for placements, bots finally catches up with you,” GNL Zamba wrote.

“Old artistes have organic/real fans. That’s the difference. EVEN IN Uganda, the artistes that overly hype their music without fans end up giving free tickets and opening gates to fill venues. Same thing!!!” he added.

Several local artistes have been accused by critics of giving out free tickets at their concerts to fill up the venues after realising revellers won’t show up. The latest was Yung Mulo whose comeback concert at Chunchuz Auto Spa, Zzana flopped and had to give out 200 free tickets.

You may also like

NRG’s mugagga millionaire campaign on

Ailing Chameleone gets financial assistance from govt

Mun G, Sheebah work guests at Roast & Rhyme Jinja edition

📷 Marriage is not for everyone – Apostle Lubega

Awilo Longomba explains why 2019 song with Kenzo has not been released

Kohen Jaycee to headline Roast and Rhyme Jinja edition

Twins adjusting to life faster than parents – Flavia Tumusiime

Actor Isaac Kuddzu urges UCC to support local film distribution

Daniel Omara to stage 75-minute comedy special in Kigali

Mayor Walukagga leaves for UK to watch Arsenal match

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.