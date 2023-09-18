Monday, September 18, 2023
Girls connect with role models at Imara festival

By Alfred Byenkya

The Imara Girls Festival 2023 was successfully held at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

The all-girls event was aimed at amplifying the voices of young girls in the country with the purpose of connecting them with their role models and also help them engage in interactive sessions.

The all-day event gave an an opportunity to women to exhibit their art and crafts, innovations and other services that they do to earn a living.

Held under the theme Interrogating The Diversity of Spaces for Women in Politics, Economics, Arts, and Business, the event was attended by Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde and other regional beauty queens that contested with her during the Miss Uganda 2023 search competitions.

Solome Nakaweesi, the board chairperson at Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE), said the proceeds from the event will be used to build the Imara Women Centre that will be located in Kasangati town council in Wakiso district

Some of the female artistes that performed at the event included Laika Music, Martha Mukisa and Gabie Ntaate.

Guests at the Imara Girls Festival 2023 at Kati Kati Restaurant, Lugogo on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya
Former Miss Uganda Oliver Nakakande and reigning Miss Uganda Hannah Karema Tumukunde at the festival. Photo by Alfred Byenkya
Laika performing at the Imara Girls Festival 2023 at Kati Kati on Saturday, September 16. Photo by Alfred Byenkya
Martha Mukisa on stage at the Imara Girls Festival 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

