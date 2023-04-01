Gift of Kaddo trashed over equating self to music giants Diamond, Burna Boy

By Mariam Nakalema

Faded singer Gift of Kaddo aka Gift Kyambadde has vowed to stage a concert.

He, however, said he has not yet got a promoter or venue.

”I am number one here in Uganda, number two in East Africa. I follow (Tanzanian music star) Diamond Platnumz. I am at the level of (Nigerian music giant) Burna Boy and not cheap like these artistes who keep saying they are number one, two, three… Things changed long ago, “ Kaddo said during an interview in Munyonyo, Kampala on March 29, 2023.

“Even though I have don’t have new music, I am still standing,” he said.

Kaddo claimed his almost 15-year-old song Traffic Man Officer will never get old.

He continued: “I am not like some artistes who beg and I will never beg at any time. I am big. I know music. I am not like some people who can’t sing live.”

However, Kaddo’s remarks got tongues wagging. Many concluded that he could be a victim of substance abuse.