Saturday, April 1, 2023
Gift of Kaddo trashed over equating self to music giants Diamond, Burna Boy

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema 

Faded singer Gift of Kaddo aka Gift Kyambadde has vowed to stage a concert.

He, however, said he has not yet got a promoter or venue.

”I am number one here in Uganda, number two in East Africa. I follow (Tanzanian music star) Diamond Platnumz. I am at the level of (Nigerian music giant) Burna Boy and not cheap like these artistes who keep saying they are number one, two, three… Things changed long ago, “ Kaddo said during an interview in Munyonyo, Kampala on March 29, 2023.

“Even though I have don’t have new music, I am still standing,” he said.

Kaddo claimed his almost 15-year-old song Traffic Man Officer will never get old.  

He continued: “I am not like some artistes who beg and I will never beg at any time. I am big. I know music. I am not like some people who can’t sing live.”

However, Kaddo’s remarks got tongues wagging. Many concluded that he could be a victim of substance abuse.

