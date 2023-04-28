Giant US companies acquire rights for Wakaliwood-inspired film

By Hussein Kiganda

Yellow Veil Pictures and Drafthouse Films have teamed up to acquire the US rights for Cathryne Czubek’s documentary Once Upon A Time Uganda.

Once Upon A Time Uganda documents the story of the unlikely friendship between Ugandan filmmaker Isaac Nabwana, the boss at Ramon Films Production, also known as Wakaliwood, a film production hub, and American film programmer Alan Hofmanis.

The two bond over their shared love of Chuck Norris and gonzo 80s action flicks and ambitions to catapult ‘Wakaliwood’, their film industry in the Wakaliga slum of Uganda’s capital, to international stardom.

Nabwana told The Kampala Sun that he does not know about the distribution rights of the film because he is just a subject in the film.

“It’s not my movie, it’s for the producers, so I do not know about other deals. I am just a subject, or an actor in the film,” he said.

The documentary won the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Competition at DocNYC and was originally set to premiere at SXSW in 2020.

A theatrical release is planned, with an exclusive one-week run at Alamo Drafthouse theatres starting on July 4, followed by a digital release on July 25.