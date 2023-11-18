Ghetto Kids set for America’s Got Talent Fantasy League 2024

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational dance group Triplets Ghetto Kids have been selected among the 40 acts set to the take part in America’s Got Talent’s Fantasy League that will premiere on Monday, January 1, 2024. They will compete against each other on the fantasy teams of judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum.

“We are excited to announce that we are competing on the #AGTFantasy League @agt premiering on the 1st January 2024 on @nbc,” wrote the Ghetto Kids online.

This follows an announcement in September by broadcaster NBC about the launch of a new series under America’s Got Talent called Fantasy League.

The Triplets Ghetto Kids waltzed their way into it following their remarkable performance at Britain’s Got Talent this year. The Fantasy League brings fans’ favourite winners, finalists and other viral sensations across all Got Talent franchises from around the globe.

The four judges will select 10 of their favourite acts to create a team and compete beside them. The prize is $250,000 (over sh900m).

The Ghetto Kids made it to the finale of Britain’s Got Talent competition this year but lost to Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn.