Ghetto Kids, Levixone, Azawi nominated in inaugural Trace Awards

By Ahmad Muto

The nomination list for the inaugural edition of Trace Awards was unveiled on Monday, August 21, 2023 populated with talents from allover the continent and beyond.

Ugandan talents scooped nominations in a number of categories. Singer Azawi scooped a nomination in the Best Newcomer category. She will battle it out with Cameroon’s Krys M, Libianca, Nigeria’s Nissi, Odumodublvck, South Africa’s Pabi Cooper, and Ivory Coast’s Roseline Layo.

Gospel music singer Levixone is in the Best Gospel category with South Africa’s Benjamin Dube, Kenya’s Janet Otieno, Ivory Coast’s KS Bloom, and Nigeria’s Moses Bliss.

In the Best Dancer category is the sensational Triplets Ghetto Kids. The other contenders are South Africa’s Robot Boi, France’s Tayc, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, and Tanzania’s Zuchu.

The award is set for October 21, 2023 in Kigali Rwanda with 22 awards to be won. According to the organizers Trace TV, the goal is to create an award for Africans by Africans celebrating Africa’s excellence and diversity across genres.