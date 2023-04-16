Ghetto Kids golden buzzer: The ghetto has gone to the world- Bobi Wine

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

One of Uganda’s all children dance group bagged a golden buzzer from judge Bruno Tonioli on Britain’s Got Talent’s sixteenth season.

The event happened last evening with a newly added judge Tonioli who joins other judges like Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

On the stage, the children were fully dressed in matching green outfits and pulled off an electrifying and energetic perfomance which excited the crowds and judges forcing judge Tonioli pressing the golden buzzer just before they even ended their act.

Normally, the golden buzzer is pressed or given after and at the end of the perfomance.

“I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back”. Said judge Tonioli while giving his remarks about the ghetto kids perfomance.

According to judge Simon Cowell, when one gets a golden buzzer, they are sent direct to the competitions live semi-final.

“I think this is so incredible. You are young and have flown all the way, no fear, this is an audition we’re going to remember and it was brilliant.” he added.

This was the first time the ghetto kids have been to London for a competition and perfomance.

They became more popular when they featured in musician Eddy Kenzo’s video of the Sitya Loss song.

Following their feat, many Ugandans took to Twitter to share their pride. Others were however ponderous.

Sentamu Kyagulanyi, a.k.a Bobi Wine wrote: “The Ghetto Kids make the word GHETTO sound like the best word in the dictionary. The ghetto is proud of you. Uganda, Africa, and the rest of the world are so proud of you. My greatest congratulations to you our dear GHETTO KIDS,”

NBS TV Anchor Samson Kasumba added, “I keep telling you that it is ridiculous and boarders (sic) on silly to imagine that there are no opportunities even when the politics you don’t like still prevails. Those who want to will get those opportunities. These kids are incredible ambassadors of the talent in Uganda,”

Another identified as Kezio Musoke was reflective, “I am imagining the opportunity those in charge of promoting the country … are seriously missing. It shouldn’t stop at “they did us proud.

Britain has got talent is a competition where people come and showcase their talents of different acts like music to the most extraordinary acts that are seemingly impossible. The winner of the 2023 series will walk away with £250,000.