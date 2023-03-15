Ghanaian travel vlogger receives apology for deportation

By Ahmad Muto

Ghanaian travel vlogger Wode Maya, who checked into the country early this month and has been sharing his experience online; visiting game parks, meeting people and government officials, has finally found peace.



The YouTuber was deported four years ago, not just by Uganda but other African countries as well – South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.



Opening up about those not-so-pleasant experiences, Maya told Ghanaian media in 2021 that he was largely mistaken for a spy because of his travel equipment, a camera being the major cause of suspicion.

However, during his visit this time, in the company of his Kenyan wife and vlogger, Getrude Awino Njeri alias Miss Trudy, he said the treatment was akin to royalty.

They got to meet the internal affairs minister Kahinda Otafire. On his YouTube, Maya shared a video while in a boardroom engagement at the internal affairs ministry with Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa, the director for citizenship and immigration control. They were also in company of Uganda Tourism Board’s Lily Ajarova.

According to Gowa, Ajarova contacted him and said they had a bad experience with Maya the last time he visited Uganda but he didn’t know who Maya was.

Now he is aware of who he is and appreciates his work of selling Africa to the rest of world.

Then the apology followed: “What happened was unfortunate. And it is not the norm. It is not how we should be operating. I apologize on behalf of my colleagues who did that and on behalf of my government.”

Meanwhile, Maya’s wife, Miss Trudy received a thorough trolling online following a tweet where she wrote that she didn’t know Ugandan parks had game drives. Triggered Ugandans descended on her online, accusing her of undermining the country’s tourism sector. She apologized for the tweet while weeping.