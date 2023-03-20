Ghanaian film festival kicks off in Uganda

By Hussein Kiganda

The Accra IndieFilm Fest, a renowned film festival that celebrates African filmmaking, partnered with Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana to host its first film workshop session for filmmakers in Uganda on March 18, 2022.

The session attracted 20 filmmakers who were eager to learn about scriptwriting and storytelling.

The workshop, facilitated by Samuel Saviour Kizito, focused on teaching the basics of movie scriptwriting, including how to develop a story from scratch.

The participants were required to apply and submit their story ideas based on the festival’s theme, which focused on good health and well-being, as well as peace and conflict resolution.

“There were many people that applied and with great story ideas, but we needed only 20 participants for the workshop,” Saviour told The Kampala Sun.

Filmmakers pose for a photo after the session

During the workshop, he emphasised the importance of understanding characters and building them based on the story and story world. Saviour also highlighted the key elements of scriptwriting, including the concept, logline, synopsis, and treatment.

“Make sure you understand your characters, develop them and build them basing on the story and the story world,” he said.

At the end of the workshop, two short films will be produced and premiered at the Accra Indie Filmfest in 2023, in Ghana, providing a platform for the participants to showcase their talents to a live audience.

Additionally, these films will be submitted to other international film festivals, creating more opportunities for the participants to gain recognition and visibility beyond the Accra Indie Filmfest.