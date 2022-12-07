Get off my ovaries, Sheebah tells off critics

By Alex Balimwikungu

In the eyes of her fans, Sheebah Karungi’s biological clock is ticking. However, the 33-year-old singer reveals that she is in no rush to have babies and for that matter, whoever is badgering her for children, should “get off her ovaries”

While making a TV appearance on Tuesday, December 6, the Kansalewo singer made her point clear, stressing how she is fed up with questions that are always sent her way about when is she is planning on giving birth.

“I hope to give birth to babies at some point in the future, but I will not be pressured into it by fans,” she said.

Sheebah explained how she is tired of explaining her dressing to people and that anyone who still has a problem with it, should find a way to deal with it.

“I am tired of explaining my dress code to people who I even don’t know, but at this point, if you still have a problem with my fashion, that is your problem, not mine,” she said