Friday, August 11, 2023
VIDEO: Gerald, Prossy Mayanja arrive late for son Chameleone’s graduation

By Ibrahim Bbosa

It is always a moment of pride for a parent when their child graduates. Some go ahead to wear the cap and gown of the fresh graduate for photo opportunities and bragging rights.

The case was no different for singer Jose Chameleone aka Joseph Mayanja, 44, who graduated from Cavendish University with a bachelor’s degree in international diplomacy on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Although his parents – Prossy and Gerald Mayanja – did not pay his under undergraduate fees (he got a scholarship from the university), it was still a momentous occasion at the ceremony that took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Before picking interest in politics, eventually vying for the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor seat, Chameleone often downplayed the value of education. He is now the second member of the Big Three musicians, who has a degree, in addition to singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine aka Robert Kyagulanyi.

At Chameleone’s graduation, however, Prossy and Gerald arrived at the end of the ceremony, when guests had started leaving.

Singer Jose Chameleone arriving at his graduation at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on August 10, 2023. Video by Ibrahim Bbosa

The duo came long after the MC had announced the singer’s name among the graduates in the bachelor’s degree category at midday.

When Chameleone’s name was read, he stood up and clapped his hands. Afterwards, the MC continued reading other names. The singer’s son, Alfa Joseph Mayanja, did make an appearance during the proceedings.

Singer Jose Chameleone receives his parents, Prossy and Gerald Mayanja, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on August 10, 2023. Video by Ibrahim Bbosa

The boy was later followed by Prossy and Gerald. When the singer saw his parents, he welcomed them with hugs and directed them to their seats.

The family left about 30 minutes later.

