Geosteady worried over Sevo birthday party security ahead of Africana show

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Geosteady, popularly known as George William Kigozi, is in a spot of bother after he found out that his concert is coinciding with President Yoweri Museveni’s birthday celebrations on September 8, 2023.

Although the venues are different, they are a stone’s throw away from each other; Geosteady will be at Hotel Africana and Museveni at Kololo Independence Grounds.

“When I was organising my concert with my team, I was not aware of anyone else’s concert that day, but after setting up our concert date, one month later, I saw others organising theirs on the same date. As a team, we could not change our dates because of other people,” Geosteady said during an interview with Urban TV in Zzana on Entebbe Road on August 22, 2023.

The other musician who will stage his concert in the same vicinity on the same date is Maurice Kirya. He will be at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

However, Geosteady did not see much competition for fans from Kirya and Museveni’s shows. Geosteady emphasised that if even entrance to Museveni’s birthday party is free, his fans won’t let him down.

“I am the king and I will make it. I believe everyone has his own fans,” the Sembera singer said.

His only concern was Museveni’s security should he attend the show.

“I hope the President’s security won’t affect my people who will come to enjoy Geosteady Live in Concert,” Geosteady said.

Several musicians are expected to perform at Museveni’s birthday. According to the organisers – the office of the national chairman Kyambogo – Museveni will attend his birthday celebrations and there will be free food given to fans.

