Geosteady vows to marry new lover Hindu Kay ‘soon’

By Mariam Nakalema

Geosteady and his lover, Hindu Kay, are head over heels in love and from the singer’s statements upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport on August 22, a wedding is in the offing, much to the chagrin of his ex-baby mama, Prima Kardashi (Prima Ndagire).

Prima and Geosteady had a lavish kwanjula ceremony in 2019, but broke up in 2020.

“I decided to be with my small woman. I don’t care what they say about her. I love her the way she is and she is so lovely and now I have decided to settle with her for life. I will marry her soon and it will not take many months before I marry her. She is always there for me,” Geosteady, real name George William Kigozi, said.

The Sembera singer made the remarks following disparaging comments about Hindu’s petite physique in comparison with curvy and ‘beautiful’ Prima Kardashi.

In her interview with The Kampala Sun, Hindu Kay, who was accompanied by Geosteady’s two children from his relationship with Prima, said: “I have been missing him. We have faced several challenges since we started dating. People have talked a lot about us as if they have known me for long. They have abused me, but now I am used and we love each other.”

Hindu Kay at Entebbe International Airport on August 22, 2023. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

She had gone to receive Geosteady at Entebbe International Airport upon his return from Turkey, where he had gone to shop clothes for his show slated for September 8, 2023 at Hotel Africana in Kampala .

On her part, although Prima has said she has no problem with Geosteady moving on another woman, some of her online actions have proved contrary.