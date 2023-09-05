Geosteady to reward fiancée with wedding after she stuck around when he had ‘nothing’

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady has revealed plans for a big wedding with fiancée Hindu Kay.

He revealed that she stuck around when he had to start all over again after breaking up with his baby mama, Prima Kardashi, in 2020.

Geosteady, real name George Kigozi, claimed that they slept on the floor in a house without curtains because he left everything with Prima. He now wants to wed Hindu as way of appreciating her as he has made some money.

“I intend to marry her very soon. It is going to be a big ceremony, for everyone who has been there for you deserves appreciation. I have made some money now. Leaving Mama So (So, short for Soraya, his daughter with Prima), I came with nothing, we slept on the floor during lockdown even without curtains. It won’t be fair not to reward her,” Geosteady said while speaking to media personality Mr. Henrie in a YouTube interview.

Ironically, Mr. Henrie briefly dated Prima after she split from Geosteady

Geosteady and his baby mama, Prima Kardashi

Recall Prima introduced Geosteady to her parents in Makindye in 2019 just before the birth of their second child, Solange, in June 2019.

He emphasised that she is obligated to attend his concert set for September 8, 2023 at Hotel Africana in as much as they are no longer together.

“Prima has got to attend my concert as a must because my career made her. Whether mama So wants or not, she has got to attend taata So’s concert because my career made her who she is,” said the Sembera singer.

He also argued that as two people co-parenting, it is her responsibility to advertise the concert because he would do the same for her.

“If she forgets her roots, she would have forgotten that even the Sorayas need to eat,” Geosteady said.

He added: “I don’t have to ask her. Just like if she organises hers, I have a responsibility to push it, even buy about three tables. So, if she does not attend, she would have cheated us.”